If you are a white man you cannot apply for the scholarship

The phenomenon I wake up It is one of the evils of today's society. The extreme sensitivity unleashed by excessive anger has undermined the progress of common sense, with phenomena nothing short of madness appearing. One of the more recent examples takes us to the United States to be exact chicago: I BearA historic American football team has denied the possibility of twenty-six-year-old Jonathan Presser competing for a scholarship. the reason? that it man But above all it is who White skin. Not acceptable to the awakening doctrine.

The young law student filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Bears over “Intentional discrimination based on race and gender”: The scholarship in question actually targets minorities and women exclusively. So the competitors will be either black, Asian or women of any race. Pure madness. Your place on the team of Legal Diversity Researchers is at stake, but obviously if you're a man and if you're white, you can't be part of it. There is only one word to define this story: racism. And the blame lies squarely with the woke religion, which has convinced many lonely men that being a white male means stepping into the shoes of ultimate evil.

In order to keep minorities and fundamentalist feminists happy, we end up creating more pronounced divisions. Being a white heterosexual male is a tragedy, even if you have a great academic record and experience. It must be a presser case Warning to everyone. Because the Chicago Bears are not the only team in America and in general in the West that respects the dictates of DEI. As highlighted daily MailOn its website, US Soccer happily emphasizes the desire to “create an inclusive and equitable environment that reflects the diversity within the communities and our fan base.” But white heterosexual males can clearly be excluded.

Franco Lodge, March 21, 2024

