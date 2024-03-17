Persona 6 will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2, according to a new rumour

Atlus has not yet officially announced Personality 6Although the reveal may not be too far away, there are already many rumors circulating online about the next chapter in the series. The latest comes from MbKKssTBhz5, an insider who has in the past very accurately predicted the announcement of Persona 3 Reload and Persona 5 Tactica, who stated that the game will Also available on Nintendo Switch 2.
As we can see in the tweets below, in response to the advice launched by Nate the Hate, who reported that the title will be available on Xbox Series Kyoto House Consul.
Will the Nintendo Switch 2 also welcome other Atlus games?
MbKKssTBhz5 previously said that Atlus is already planning other game conversions for the Nintendo Switch 2, specifically those for Persona 3 Reload, which has been available since last February on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and Metaphor: ReFantazio, a new IP scheduled for release later this year For the same platforms.
All of the above information should certainly be taken with a pinch of salt, but it must be said that it is certainly plausible, even just considering the greater revenue from publishing on an additional platform. Moreover, the historical relations between Atlus and Nintendo are excellent and therefore it would be strange if the company decided to exclude the new console from the Kyoto house from its future plans.
