Mazda 2 Hybrid test, technical data, opinions and dimensions 1.5 VVT-iE Hybrid Homura Plus

Common model

There is an update coming for Mazda 2 Hybrid, the small car derived (with minor differences) from the Toyota Yaris: the two companies signed an agreement. This little car Complete hybrid (with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with electric motor) joins the Mazda 2 which was launched in 2014 and is about to exit the list; Although the name is the same, the two models have nothing in common.

With the Hair restylingThe differences compared to the Yaris are more noticeable: the front grille appears wider, while the fog lamp frames are rectangular (in the Yaris they are in the shape of an inverted “L”). At the back, the full-width black stripe that joined the headlights in the previous version has disappeared, just as in the Toyota Yaris.

Assembled interior

External dimensions of Mazda 2 Hybrid It hasn't changed: it's a very compact car, measuring 3.94 meters long, 1.75 wide and 1.5 high. to'Passenger compartment It is fairly collected, with a comfortable driving position. At the back, pointed doors complicate access for tall people. On the Couch Two adults can sit without problems, but three people are very uncomfortable: the central tunnel takes up little space, but the width is limited. Not a record either Box: Capacity 286 liters with the sofa raised, up to 935 liters by tilting it (so a high step is formed) and loading up to the ceiling; Accessibility is good, with a threshold just 66cm from the floor.

The hard plastic is well disguised

The various elements of the passenger compartment are Assembled carefully, but with a lot of hard plastic and some details that need improvement. This is the case, for example, with poorly padded armrests or materials covering the roof (the test car had a panoramic roof, with a manual two-part sunshade that slides in opposite directions: not very convenient). the Seating Encased with a headrest integrated into the backrest They convince Adding an additional sporty touch; The gap above the drawer is also convenient: it is useful as a pocket safe or to place your smartphone on.

Infotainment “increased”.

Go to the multimedia system of Mazda 2 Hybrid, which in the luxury Homura Plus device contains a 10.5-inch protruding screen (previously 10 inches); The home screen is quick to execute commands, but the convenient side hotkeys that make menu navigation easier are gone. Moreover, the decision Parking camera It's rare. The new 12.3-inch digital dashboard is serviceable, and the fact that some physical buttons remain for managing the automatic 'climate' (dual-zone as standard on this version) is also worth appreciating. Equipment also includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with wireless connectivity and two USB (Type C) charging sockets.

Silence is not his forte. Consumption yes

Mechanics Mazda 2 Hybrid It repeats the Toyota Yaris Hybrid (which has also just been updated). The 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine develops 92bhp and is combined with an existing 80bhp engine for a total of 116bhp; However, the new 131 hp version planned for Toyota is not available. there Driving in the city It is always smooth and progressive. Because the 0.7 kWh lithium battery is recharged during deceleration periods, when the car is restarted it is able to travel tens of meters in electric mode. Then the three cylinders engage with little noise. In general it is about Lively car, with good road stability and a reasonable ability to “digest” potholes, but sound insulation is not the best. If you accelerate with a little determination, the specific planetary transmission quickly increases the revs of the three-cylinder engine, with The “scooter effect” is clear With a slightly annoying sound. As for consumption, the opinion is positive both for the excellent results obtained in previous tests and for the 20.5 km/l shown on the on-board computer at the end of the test, which was carried out between the city and the highway without paying much attention to savings.

From 24,990 euros

All the Mazda 2 Hybrid They have automatic emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian recognition that also works at intersections, adaptive cruise control, road sign recognition, lane keep assist, and blind spot monitoring. the the prices Prices start at €24,990, while the Yaris starts at €24,550, but the Mazda is covered by a six-year (or 150,000km) warranty instead of three years (or 100,000km).