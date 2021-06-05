June 5, 2021

Geoff Keighley suggests that it will be presented at the Summer Games Festival - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 5, 2021 1 min read

journalist Jeff Kelly Post a somewhat encrypted tweet indicating there is Sheikh’s ring In the Summer Games Festival, at least according to the explanation given by the most ardent fans of the Japanese software company and its most convinced followers

Keighley’s tweet only has one me me, the classic animated GIF with writing, where you can see a baby panda trying to escape from a cage. At the bottom of the animation you can read “I will be free!” (Traded. I’ll be free).

It’s hard to decipher the reference if you don’t know Keighley’s background. over the last Game prizes, which dates back to December 2020, showed nothing from FromSoftware despite being mentioned on stage and thus has been placed in a perfect prison by frustrated players. So the meme indicates its release, due to the possible presence of the Elden Ring at the Summer Games Festival.


Keighley in prison

Elden Ring’s attendance at the Summer Games Festival was also suggested by the inevitable Jeff Grubb, who also responded to Keighely’s tweet giving him the perfect wink of understanding. what I say? Let’s hope it’s really there, so we can finally see the game in action.

