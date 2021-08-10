August 10, 2021

Paul is likely to remain at Manchester United this summer following the departure of Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi

Mirabelle Hunt August 10, 2021 2 min read

Paul Pogba now has the opportunity to stay at Manchester United for the summer.

  • The Parisian has always been interested in buying the midfielder
  • On August 8, Messi’s move from Sports Post jeopardized his Pokemon deal
  • Now it is ‘increasingly unlikely’ that he will join PSG in this window
  • But they can continue to monitor the status of Pokemon’s contract at United
  • His current contract expires next summer, which means he can leave the free parameter

Paul Pogba is likely to remain at Manchester United this summer, although PSG are keen to sign him and the team is set to sign Lionel Messi.

Starting on Tuesday, August 8, Barcelona icon Messi will be presented to the media on Wednesday as a Paris Saint-Germain player, to sign his two-year, million-week contract with the French giants in Paris.

to me Sky SportsIf Messi’s eye-catching pricey move is Pokemon’s show in this transfer window, it’s low and low.

Paul Pogba (pictured) is likely to stay at Manchester United for the summer

The French giants are preparing to complete the most expensive move in a $1 million-a-week deal for Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, whose finances threaten Pogba’s move.

Pogba has long been admired by the French side and it is believed that his agent Mino Roiola has negotiated a possible move with the club.

The 28-year-old will sign a one-week or 290,000-week contract with United next summer, meaning he can sign a pre-contract with a club outside the UK in January in exchange for a free transfer at the end of the season.

PSG is presumably monitoring the situation ahead of a potential move next year, especially if Premier League Pokemon does not put pen to paper on a new deal.

but still share Messi’s signing on 8 August announced that the transformation into a talented midfielder would be jeopardized given the enormous costs involved in signing in Argentina.

Mauricio Pochettino is monitoring the situation, and his Pokémon contract expires next summer

Mauricio Pochettino’s team is said to have sold or borrowed about 10 players to fund the Pokémon deal.

Negotiations with Pokmon representatives are underway, but 84 Cape International is comfortable with its future and does not want to rush into such an important decision, and United know there is no contingency pressure at the moment.

Red Devils coach Ole Gunner Solker has praised the World Cup winner for talent, style and use, and is expected to look forward to a new campaign.

Solskjaer’s side kicked off their Premier League season at home against rivals Leeds on Saturday the 14th.

