“No place on the agenda” – Libero Cottidiano

Meeting between Mario Draghi and union leaders. But he will not pass Minimum wage, He would have wanted to instead Giuseppe Conte. It will be a complex path that includes an unavoidable deadline, “from the launch of NADEF to the Budget Act; Republic.

On the social front: “If the government does not give us answers on taxes and pensions, we are ready to mobilize,” said the CGIL leader. Maricio Landini. “Properly convened to discuss health and safety in the workplace.

It will be an opportunity to check the availability of CGIL, CISL and UIL, “for the benefit of the weak and the next generation to create a shared perspective of growth,” Drake noted in his speech: “Growth for this year is 6%. But be careful, because we will not talk about the legal minimum wage.” Does not appear on the government agenda. ” Shame on Conte for supporting him.