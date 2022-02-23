There are 80 million people under the age of 26 in the United States

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are millionaires, but there are also super millionaires. Not for their assets, but always in terms of income declared to the taxpayer. Data from tax statistics from different countries often provide specific insights and interests.

For example, some tax administrations describe income classes in excess of one million. Thus, in the United States, the IRS – the tax agency – among the more than 560 thousand taxpayers with an annual income of over one million dollars, 34,738 make between 5 and 10 million dollars. 20,876 it is over 10 million years. The latter have an average taxable income of $ 25.2 million (after various deductions and deductions) and an average income tax of more than $ 7 million.

Within these brackets are 80 young taxpayers under the age of 26, and the most frequent age group is 55 to 65, followed by those over 65 who are married couples (or widowers) who fill out a joint declaration of dollars.

In France, according to data released by the Directorate General of Finance (DGFiP) and the MoneyVox website, there are 568 taxpayers under the age of 5 out of more than 10,000 millionaires – remember that income refers to the family category. And 9 million euros. Another 363 have an income of over 9 million euros and pay an average of 3.5 million euros in taxes.

The Federal Bureau of Statistics of Germany did not break the revenue of more than one million euros. However, it does provide a comprehensive map of the federal state of more than 24,000 million: above, Bavaria (5,702), northern Rhine-Westphalia (5,673) and Baden-Wர்டrttemberg (4,087).