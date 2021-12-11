December 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Money transfer via WhatsApp, Novi: Trial begins in US

Noah French December 11, 2021 2 min read

ShareBegan testing transactions through the digital walletNewFrom Meta (Formerly Facebook). In order to provide news about it Stephen Castrial, Novi’s Product VP, said on Twitter: “Novi has a new way to try the digital wallet. From today, The lowest number of people in the United States You can send and receive money using Novi on WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message.

Soon

Meta, Facebook’s predecessor, has been working on the wallet processor for several months, while redesigning its global plans to launch a digital currency. Time For regulatory issues. Second On the edge, Payment will take placeBox dollars, A stablecoinLinked to the US Dollar issued by Paxos – all based on Coinbase. It should be noted that payment does not affect the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp, which enables default for all personal conversations.

Payment on WhatsApp: How do they work?

In some parts of the world, like India and Brazil, WhatsApp is already enabled to make payments in traditional currencies, while for the US, the messaging company seems to want to focus more. Encryption value.

Once the release is complete you can send money to contacts thanks to the feature One click, Converts money into USDP (Pax Dollar) when adding money to the Novi wallet like sending a message. “People are using the WA to coordinate the transfer of money to loved ones. Now Novi can help them do so safely, promptly and without charge.” Confirmed WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcord.

See also  EU vaccine dispute: Austria raises pressure

Soon

This time nThere are no limits to transactionsPossible and not with Novi No commission type For sending and receiving money. As mentioned, this feature is currently available to a limited number of individuals in the United States.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?
Give it a good Amazon!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Clear for the weekend, partly cloudy on Monday ILMETEO.it

December 11, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Tuscany, exports to US rise to + 60% – economy

December 11, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Christmas and New Year, the cold hypothetical (maybe snow) holiday only! The update is interesting ILMETEO.it

December 10, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Trump’s ex-chief of staff received a coup plan against Biden before the attack on Congress: but he ignored it

December 11, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Money transfer via WhatsApp, Novi: Trial begins in US

December 11, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Superbonus 110%, Castelli: At work at Isee station, wide affinity

December 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I either go out or call a replacement to tell her it’s over.”

December 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese