Money transfer via WhatsApp, Novi: Trial begins in US

ShareBegan testing transactions through the digital walletNewFrom Meta (Formerly Facebook). In order to provide news about it Stephen Castrial, Novi’s Product VP, said on Twitter: “Novi has a new way to try the digital wallet. From today, The lowest number of people in the United States You can send and receive money using Novi on WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message.

Meta, Facebook’s predecessor, has been working on the wallet processor for several months, while redesigning its global plans to launch a digital currency. Time For regulatory issues. Second On the edge, Payment will take placeBox dollars, A stablecoinLinked to the US Dollar issued by Paxos – all based on Coinbase. It should be noted that payment does not affect the end-to-end encryption of WhatsApp, which enables default for all personal conversations.

Payment on WhatsApp: How do they work?

In some parts of the world, like India and Brazil, WhatsApp is already enabled to make payments in traditional currencies, while for the US, the messaging company seems to want to focus more. Encryption value.

Once the release is complete you can send money to contacts thanks to the feature One click, Converts money into USDP (Pax Dollar) when adding money to the Novi wallet like sending a message. “People are using the WA to coordinate the transfer of money to loved ones. Now Novi can help them do so safely, promptly and without charge.” Confirmed WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcord.

This time nThere are no limits to transactionsPossible and not with Novi No commission type For sending and receiving money. As mentioned, this feature is currently available to a limited number of individuals in the United States.

