December 8, 2022

Opened a new office in California

SEGA of America Announced to be opened A new office in Irvine, California, with the aim of facilitating interactions with local media. The new headquarters will host SEGA’s representatives and Atlus subsidiary employees.

Commenting on the news, SEGA’s CEO Suji Utsumi He does not hide his excitement and great expectations for the future: “The opening of a new headquarters in Irvine reflects that A new era One of the most respected brands in the world. This new space aims to foster a culture of genius and teamwork, with the aim of creating new stories and worlds destined to entertain video games. generations”.

North American expansion continues Excellent financial results announced by Sega Sammy This past October stands out Over one and a half billion copies of the Sonic games were sold And big Western reception is reserved for Persona 5 (77% of copies of the game were sold in the West). The latest Sonic Frontiers failed to fully convince specialized critics (He didn’t raise us either, as you can read in ours Sonic Frontiers Review), although SEGA looks to the future with great enthusiasm: the number of projects in the program An ambitious and highly secretive game destined to see the light in 2026 And what it takes to monetize hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars.

