In the next hours, heavy precipitation with thunderstorms and snow even in the plains by Friday » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Severe deterioration is imminent with thundershowers and snow over the plains over the next few hours by Friday

The weather turns bad againA fresh sharp deterioration in the weather will occur in the next few hours, bringing rain, thundershowers and snow to the plains by Friday..

The brief respite of bad weather that has accompanied us in the last 24/48 hours is already coming to an end. The feast of Immaculate Conception, which began in the name of dry weather, is gearing up to take on more gray shades, albeit with mostly dark skies, and it’s a good idea to have an umbrella handy for some areas.

Indeed, manifold chaos is fast approaching from the nearby Atlantic Ocean These long turbulent weather patterns and signals during the day start from the northwest and are observed from the central Tyrrhenian regions of the Alpine mountains.

However, this is only a taste of things to come Late evening And especially The next night Proposes a real phase when the atmosphere becomes more stormy Bad weather with the rain Gradually more and more serious, Temporary And Heavy snowfall. Maximum attention will be paid to parts of the northwest, especially to central-eastern Liguria, the southern parts of Piedmont and upper Tuscany. Especially in the latter area, the rain may acquire the character of a thunderstorm, with a certain significant overall rainfall.

Look at the diagram below and pinpoint the day December 8 Thursday. Color areas in dark blue Indicates the nearest precipitation amount 40 mmWhen in that color Light Blue / Light Blue They highlight areas where low accumulations are expected. Rainfall is expected on Thursday, 8 December 2022

Special attention should be paid to snow It falls in abundance in alpine reliefs, in particular Piedmont Low temperatures can push white flakes to areas PlainsEspecially since Light from Friday.

Indeed, one promises A very busy weekend evening weather front, in most parts of the country. Let’s find the worst weather once again LiguriaBut a good part of the northeast and center, especially in the Tyrrhenian region, may still see some strong storms.

As for SnowExpected across the Alps, but with a general strengthening of moderate sirocco winds during the day will increase in altitude, leading to an increase in temperature, especially at higher altitudes.

Even then there will be a slice of the country that enjoys some hope. We refer to the southern and middle Adriatic region: here the atmosphere is not only dry, but especially in the southern regions we can see frightening clears. However, it will be only for a few hours as the weather will take a severe turn in these sectors too at the beginning of the weekend, we will bring you more details on this in our next updates.