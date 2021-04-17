One dead, two wounded, and 28 arrested after a violent chase in the streets of Liège. Clash between gangs with Kalashnikov bullets

One person died Friday afternoon, around 5 pm, at the height of a furious chase involving several people on Avenue de Nancy in Preseaux (Liège). Liege police report that there, too Wounded Is that 28 people were arrested.
A video captured from the window of a house looking out over the main crime scene shows the dynamics of the facts. Two men try to flee by car to escape the extrajudicial execution carried out by the group. The car failed to escape and they were forced to flee on foot. One of them is made, and the other is hit by a few bullets.
In a second video, also posted online, we see a person with an AK-47 firing multiple shots in the air. These photos appear to have been taken at the corner of Avenue de Nancy and Avenue de Porto. Other videos posted on social media showed the destruction of several cars, and young men dressed in black, wearing their heads and carrying baseball bats.
Several media outlets highlight the settling of scores between several rival gangs in the Darwish district.
