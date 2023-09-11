Once detected it is already visible to the naked eye. All the information on how to see it and where

Comet C/2023 P (Nishimura)

On August 11, 2023, Japanese amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura discovered a bright object so close to the Sun that no one had ever seen it before because the object was lost in the glare of our star. It turned out to be a bright new comet! On August 15, the Minor Planet Center officially confirmed the discovery and named it Comet C/2023 P1 (Nishimura).

First of all, for those who are not familiar with the names attributed to comets, let us try to explain how they are given.

letter c Refers to a non-periodic comet. Comets of this type originate from the Oort cloud and may pass through the solar system only once or take anywhere from 200 to thousands of years to orbit the sun;

“2023 p. 1“It means that the comet was discovered in 2023, in the first half of August (this corresponds to the letter P in the IAU comet naming system, and was the first such object to be discovered in the same period).

“Nishimura” This means that the discovery was made by Hideo Nishimura, the Japanese astronomer.