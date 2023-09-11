Embracer is considering selling Gearbox, according to Reuters

He embraces It evaluates different options associated with the American video game developer Entertainment in gearboxincluding saleThis is what three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Embracer is said to be working with Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co to explore a sale. Officials at Embracer and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. But the Aryam region did not respond to requests for comment.
Embracer is reportedly considering selling Gearbox Entertainment, known for its first-person shooter Borderlands, next Receive interest from other companies Two people told Reuters that they had not been identified.
Why does Embracer want to sell Gearbox Entertainment?
In June, Embracer announced a restructuring to reduce its net debt. Plans which include Studios closing, projects being canceled and dismissals From various employees, follow what CEO Lars Wingfors described as a “difficult year” for the company.
Recall that Embracer purchased Gearbox Entertainment in February 2021 for $1.4 billion. It was also recently discovered that Embracer Group has fired some Gearbox Publishing employees. Gearbox is actually more than just a developer and publisher, in July it published Remnant 2, which is a successful game.
