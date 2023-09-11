September 11, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Embracer is considering selling Gearbox, according to Reuters

Embracer is considering selling Gearbox, according to Reuters

Gerald Bax September 11, 2023 1 min read

He embraces It evaluates different options associated with the American video game developer Entertainment in gearboxincluding saleThis is what three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Embracer is said to be working with Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co to explore a sale. Officials at Embracer and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. But the Aryam region did not respond to requests for comment.

Embracer is reportedly considering selling Gearbox Entertainment, known for its first-person shooter Borderlands, next Receive interest from other companies Two people told Reuters that they had not been identified.

Why does Embracer want to sell Gearbox Entertainment?

Border areas 3

In June, Embracer announced a restructuring to reduce its net debt. Plans which include Studios closing, projects being canceled and dismissals From various employees, follow what CEO Lars Wingfors described as a “difficult year” for the company.

Recall that Embracer purchased Gearbox Entertainment in February 2021 for $1.4 billion. It was also recently discovered that Embracer Group has fired some Gearbox Publishing employees. Gearbox is actually more than just a developer and publisher, in July it published Remnant 2, which is a successful game.

See also  Kena Mobile launches Kena Full option with 1000 minutes, 100 SMS and 70 GB for 6 euros per month - MondoMobileWeb.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Once detected it is already visible to the naked eye. All the information on how to see it and where

September 11, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Denmark is unhappy with the delay in the delivery of F-35 Lightning II fighters, but this will not affect the transfer of 19 F-16 Fighting Falcons to Ukraine.

September 10, 2023 Gerald Bax
4 min read

4 beaches on the planet where you can tan in the fall

September 10, 2023 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Embracer is considering selling Gearbox, according to Reuters

September 11, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

ID-Aware test, it’s Friuli’s turn on Tuesday and Jaya will give details of the test in Veneto

September 11, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Wi-Fi, if you use it this way you kill it: upgrade your signal instantly without spending € | You are sailing at an unprecedented speed

September 11, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Tonight, the illuminated corridor of the Starlink space train is visible (with the naked eye) all over Italy. How do you see it?

September 11, 2023 Karen Hines