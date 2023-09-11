Embracer is considering selling Gearbox, according to Reuters

He embraces It evaluates different options associated with the American video game developer Entertainment in gearboxincluding saleThis is what three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Embracer is said to be working with Goldman Sachs and Aream & Co to explore a sale. Officials at Embracer and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. But the Aryam region did not respond to requests for comment.

Embracer is reportedly considering selling Gearbox Entertainment, known for its first-person shooter Borderlands, next Receive interest from other companies Two people told Reuters that they had not been identified.