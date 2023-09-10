September 10, 2023

Denmark is unhappy with the delay in the delivery of F-35 Lightning II fighters, but this will not affect the transfer of 19 F-16 Fighting Falcons to Ukraine.

Gerald Bax September 10, 2023

The Danish Ministry of Defense officially announced delays in the delivery of F-35 Lightning II aircraft. However, this will not affect the Scandinavian country’s obligations to Ukraine.

Here’s what we know

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen intends to discuss with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin the reasons for the delay and ways out of the situation. The Royal Air Force needs fifth generation fighters to carry out its missions locally and internationally.

The F-35 Lightning II aircraft were scheduled to be delivered to Denmark in the first half of 2024. Due to problems with the TR-3 technology upgrade (Technology Modernization 3), Lockheed Martin will deliver the aircraft to Denmark only in the second half of 2024. year.

Despite the delay, Denmark will respect its commitments to NATO and Ukraine. In particular, this concerns the training of Ukrainian pilots and the delivery of F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters. The Scandinavian country has previously officially confirmed that it will transfer 19 fourth-generation aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force.

source: Danish Ministry of Defence

