Omicron, injury record in the United States, France and Great Britain. WHO: “There is a risk of a tsunami”

the varante Omicron It works all over the world. From France ai United States of AmericaAnd Passing through Great Britain e Italia, is being Record injuries in one day. Infection with the new variant, which is characterized by a higher degree of infection than other types, It is now visible practically everywhere. Health rulers and authorities around the world are aligned: “Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have not been many infections».

From the United States to France, the infection is in the world

the United States of America Sign up more Almost 500 thousand A positive rate of close to 20% in New York. over there France, which counted 100,000 infections for the first time at Christmas, today reached 200,000, and more than a million cases are currently positive.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization declared that “the tsunami generated by the combination of Delta and Omicron” threatens to “bring health systems to the brink of collapse”. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. According to Agence France-Presse An average of over 935,000 Covid cases have been recorded every day in the past week worldwide, the highest level reached since the start of the pandemic.

Britain today recorded a record 183,000 cases. According to Prime Minister Johnson, about 90% of people who are hospitalized without boosters are. Even the European Union, through social channels, has emphasized the importance of the vaccine.

containment measures

The Netherlands remains the only European country to turn to full closure. Right now in control rooms, we’re advancing by degrees, but new restrictions (even severe ones) between now and next month seem inevitable. They are practically sure in countries like Germany. In other cases, such as GreeceThey have been limited to turning off the music in restaurants and bars to avoid crowding and forcing them to close in the middle of the night. in a Spain We have chosen to make a drastic reduction in the quarantine of those who are positive. Along the same lines with the United States, Great Britain and Italy (which should make it official this evening after the Cabinet). “We need to find a balance between public health and economic growth,” Iberian Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez explained. In Belgium, by decision of the Council of State, Re-opening of theaters, cinemas and cultural events with a maximum capacity of 200 people. The European Union stressed the importance of the alliance of member states, after Finland imposed a ban on foreigners without at least two doses.