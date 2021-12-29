Usage: Kamala Harris in Trouble, Collaborating With Technical Director Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, Dec. 29 – With a complex array of tasks, including immigration and voting rights, and in a free fall in the polls, Kamala Harris is “allies” with top US corporate executives, who have become a kind of informal advisor. Microsoft President Brad Smith, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, and Citigroup’s Senior Gene Fraser are among the leaders Harris deals with frequently.



The dialogue, according to Bloomberg, led to the private sector committing $1.2 billion to help manage the influx of migrants from Central America, and prompted banks to distribute more money to small businesses, especially those for minorities. For Harris, it was a question of successfully taking an active role inside the White House and of distracting the media, focusing in his view on the frustration of his own staff.



But the association with Corporate America also translates into political risk. Close ties to Wall Street and Silicon Valley CEOs risk alienating the Democratic voter consensus and could cost them dearly in 2024.



