Omicron 5, almost reached the peak? Rt is down to 1.34 but the infection rate is increasing. There are no low-risk areas

climax Omicron 5 about to arrive? The data seems to say yes and it says so in a few days curve infection It should drop: just two days ago it hit 140k. According to the weekly monitoring of the International Space Station, it is decreasing Infection Index Rt, the value that calculates the trend of positives, which nevertheless remains above the epidemic threshold. On the other hand, the incidence rate continues to rise between June 22 and July 5, 2022. The mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 1.34 (range 1.30-1.40), a decrease compared to the previous week (1.40). The weekly incidence at the national level increases from 1,158 per 100,000 population (07/08/2022 – 07/14/2022) from 1,071 per 100,000 population (07/01/2022 – 07/07/2022). ). Thus the data shows that the Omicron 5 summer wave curve is flattening and should start declining soon. However, there are still many cases. The region with the highest rate is Abruzzo (1546 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), followed by Campania (1540 cases), Umbria (1454) and Puglia (1421).

Intensive care increase

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 are still increasing in both intensive care and regular wards. Intensive care employment increased to 3.9% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of July 14) versus 3.5% last week. The employment rate in medical fields nationwide rose to 15.8% (Ministry of Health July 14 daily survey) from 13.3% in the July 7 daily survey.