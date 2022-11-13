It just happened today, November 13, 1946. The first artificial snow in history, on Mount Greylock in America «3B Meteo

reading time

American chemist Vincent Joseph Schaefer in his laboratory

Artificial snow on the ski slopes It is not a practice for the past decades, already in unexpected times they tried to comply with the lack of precipitation through empirical practices. for the first time from the beginning “fake” snow she was On November 13, 1946 when Vincent Schaeffer first tried cloud seeding using dry ice crystals. at that time The chemist was a researcher at the General Electric Research Laboratory The experiment was conducted in the sky Mount Greylock in Massachusetts. Unfortunately it was shamealthough dry ice crystals They managed to stimulate the snowfallthis is He never managed to touch the ground dissolves early. The protests against climate manipulation were born precisely as a result of this first experience Which, at least in terms of snow production, was soon abandoned.

artificial snow with cannons

Today artificial snow is produced in a completely different waywithout rain clouds e Straight from the ski slopesThe. may have been used before defender Capable of releasing water under pressure and in the form of aerosols into freezing air with temperatures below zero Instantly turns into ice crystals Then it falls to the ground like snow.

