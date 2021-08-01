Olympics, Volleyball: Italvalli for first place, USA as an obstacle

After three wins Coach Masanti’s women fell against the already eliminated Chinese champions. You need a win against the United States to reach the top of Group B quarterfinals

Unexpected failure. Volleyball Italy give China a 3-0 lead: the already outgoing Olympic champions found their first win after three defeats and complicated the national team’s path. Because Li and Kong are matrix, the Blues do not react and in the first two sets alone they collect 16 errors in attack. Coach Masanti tries to mix the cards with changes, but the result is the same: a knockout in a match to get the lead on the team. However, at point B Italy are top with 9 points. With access to the quarterfinals with two rounds remaining, the goal is to get to the top team level to trust the cheapest draw. The match against the United States will be decisive for the classification: the Italian night is scheduled for 4.05am between Sunday and Monday. The fans have already set the alarm.

desire – Italy’s path was clear, at least as far as China: three wins against Russia (3-0), Turkey (3-1) and Argentina (3-0). A lost set in games. The last step was not to defend the group’s top spot and face the United States with a light heart. Not bad, blue will reverse the bad test and change course. The United States was also knocked out in the last match against Russia: the first three wins with Argentina, China and Turkey. Now it is Italy.

The goal – Silla and her teammates understood that concentration and its concentration were crucial to a success at the Olympics. Every challenge is complex and all enemies are hypocrites. The Chinese champions proved it. They wanted revenge even though they were already out of the race for the quarterfinals. Proves you are not throwing in the towel. The lesson learned is that the group is in primary danger against the United States. It is better to avoid Brazil and Serbia. There is still a long way to go, but the Italians have all the qualifications to perform well. Go to the next race. We go to the field. READ Ellen DeGeneres: Your talk show is losing half of its audience

1 August – 11:42

