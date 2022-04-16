Older brother Vibe, Pierpaolo Pretrelli is not feeling well, Giulia Salemi: “We will make an echo”

Announcement of Italian-Persian influencer Giulia Salemi, former champion alongside Pierpaolo Pretelli from the fifth edition of Big Brother Vip.

Health problems of Pierpaolo Pritelli. To tell her in a story on Instagram, she was a friend Julia Salmithe protagonist next to him in the fifth edition of big brother vipMediaset, the reality show on which they met and fell in love.

The Italian-Persian influencer has updated fans through some Instagram stories in which he announced that he has canceled all work commitments to conduct the necessary checks and understand Felino’s ex-concern.

He wrote, “Little Bear is not doing well at this time Julia above Instagram – He was going to Rome but he did it Kind of fainting with dizziness and nausea (Not the first time recently). I went to pick him up at the station and he is now with Piacenza. Tomorrow (today, editor) Let’s do an echo To better understand the pain in his neck which made him make Toradol injections. That’s to tell you, don’t pull the rope with your body, When the first alarm goes off, Confirm the situation and treat yourself immediately. He’s been like this for a month but he underestimated the situation and didn’t even imagine that he would feel so bad.”

“Lots of good energy for the pavement,” ex-Jivina concluded.

At the moment, the story has not been commented on before Petrelli after the experience a Sunday in Ended with some controversyAnd He wrestles with a new business project related to writing a stage show, a kind of “one man show” in which he sings, acts and dances:

“With some of my author friends, I’m writing my own little show. We’re preparing for it, it’s still a little early, but I’m hoping it will be released in early June. We should be both in Rome and in Rome. We should be both in Rome and in Rome,” said Givino. …more than anything else I want to take part in, to do some apprenticeship which is essential, I want to try to make myself tired, to discipline myself.”

