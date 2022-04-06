April 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Oklahoma has passed a law that almost completely outlaws abortion

Oklahoma has passed a law that almost completely outlaws abortion

Samson Paul April 6, 2022 2 min read

The Congress of the US state of Oklahoma has approved, by a Republican majority, a law that almost completely bans abortion, allowing it only in the event of a serious danger to the life of the pregnant woman. The law will now have to be signed off by Governor Kevin Stitt, who is also a Republican, which was a few months ago he promised He would pass ‘Any law on the right to life that ended up [sua] writing table.” Oklahoma is not the first US state to agree to such a measure: more and more conservative local governments in the US have long been trying to restrict the right to abortion.

Known as Senate Bill 612, the Oklahoma law was passed by the Senate last year and approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday with a vote of 70 to 14. It states that abortion is only permitted “to save the life of a pregnant woman in a medical emergency” and that in other cases, doctors or people who terminate a pregnancy within the state are punished with fines of up to $100,000. (about 92 thousand euros) and penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

The law was approved disputed by several groups of pro-choice activists and activists, who demonstrated in front of the state capitol in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. According to the groups, in fact, if the law were to go into effect, it would be a problem not only for women in Oklahoma, but also for women in neighboring Texas, many of whom rely on clinics in Oklahoma to access the interruption. Pregnancy Health: Texas is actually one of the conservative states that were recently imposed Too restrictive law on abortion.

See also  A missing girl in Australia, the government offers a million dollars as a reward for those who help find her

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court is also dealing with the case discussing the legality of Abortion Law in MississippiWhich prohibits the termination of pregnancy after 15 weeks of pregnancy in most cases. Mississippi law is the most important issue on the topic of abortion in recent decades: if confirmed, in fact, the landmark ruling that has guaranteed since 1973 access to termination of pregnancy at the federal level could threaten. The court has six conservative and three progressive justices, and from early debates Seems to be intentional To recognize the legality of the Mississippi Act.

– Read also: France promoted the right to abortion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Russian ships to the Ionian region: what is happening in front of Italy

April 6, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

The European Commission has announced that it will use the new mechanism linking European funds to respect the rule of law against Hungary

April 5, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Covid, sweeping tests and thousands of doctors coming from all over China: what’s happening in Shanghai

April 5, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Bad weather with rain and snow in the evening. Status and Predictions «3B Meteo

April 6, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Whoever does this work will not have to pay for it

April 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Here is the perfect haircut for medium, long and short hair to choose for rejuvenation, also suitable for 60 years to enhance any type of face.

April 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Hubble documents the unusual formation of a giant planet – space and astronomy

April 6, 2022 Karen Hines