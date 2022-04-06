Official lineups and how to watch them on TV

Manchester, United Kingdom) – baby Guardiola against Diego Pablo Simeone. In the Champions League quarter-finals, there are two very different ways of understanding football on the field vis-à-vis each other. “There is a misunderstanding about Simeone’s way of playing. It’s more offensive than people realize – The City coach said yesterday – He doesn’t want to take any chances in the setting but they are very good in the last 30 metres. They are really competitive. It depends on the movement of the game and they know how to play with the right timing“. Simeone’s answer didn’t wait:It’s not me against Pep, the players will take the field, not us. Guardiola knows how to make stars play like wings. Any coach would want that kind of behavior from his champions.”
Follow Manchester City Atletico Madrid on our website
How to watch Manchester City and Atletico Madrid on TV and live broadcasts
Manchester City – Atletico Madrid, Champions League quarter-final first leg, is scheduled for 9pm and will be visible live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport 4K and on Channel 5 for free. It will also be available live on Now, Mediaset Infinity, and on the Sky Go platform.
Official Manchester City squad – Atletico Madrid
Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson. Stones, Laporte, Aki, Joao Cancelo; de Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo Silva. Coach: Josep Guardiola.
Madrid Athlete (3-5-2): Oblak. Felipe, Savic, Renildo; Vrsaliko, Marcos Llorente, Konogbia, Cook, Renan Lodi; Joao Felix, Griezmann. Coach: Diego Simeone.
Rule: Kovacs (Rome)
Line guards: Marinescu and Artin
Fourth man: Lovely
Video Assistant Referee: Valerie
AVAR: Irrati
