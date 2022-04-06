Napoli, Osimene training injury: press release

Napoli: press release on Osimhen’s injury

After the success in Bergamo, the morning session on Monday and the rest day yesterday, Napoli resumed training this morning at the SSC Napoli Konami Training Center.

The Azzurri are preparing for the Fiorentina match, scheduled for Maradona Stadium, on Sunday, April 10, at 3 pm.

The team, after the initial activation phase, played a game with a specific theme.

Next, the force works on field 1 and the match is on low ground.

Ounas, Petagna and Di Lorenzo conducted personal training on the field.

Merritt did the whole session as a group. Osimhen left the session prematurely due to resentment in his left thigh.”