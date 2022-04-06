Napoli, Osimene training injury: press release

Bad news coming to Naples. Indeed, in today’s training, Victor Osimhen stopped due to a muscle strain. At the moment, there is no additional information about the conditions of the blue striker who will certainly conduct automated tests in the next few hours. Let’s see the Naples press release together:
Napoli, injured Osimhen: who plays to me its place?
At home in Naples, later Osimin injured in training todayThe alarm bell was sounded due to the match against Fiorentina scheduled for the next round of the Italian Serie A. Mr. Spalletti may have to give up his start for the second match in a row after the match in Bergamo in which Osimene was disqualified. against violet If the absence of the Napoli bomber is confirmed, then there should be Mertens.
