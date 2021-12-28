Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news and COVID-19 situation bulletin for today, December 28. directly

Renzi: ‘Limit only the positive and don’t play around’

“Covid, for those who have been vaccinated, ‘catch cold,’” experts say. Thus, it is less aggressive and more contagious. But for this very reason we risk locking down the country due to quarantine rules. Indiscriminate quarantine even on vaccinated people. This will lead, Next month, to a blockade of entire sectors of the economy. In addition, with these rules, the school will actually return to DAD before the end of January. Proposal? Compulsory vaccinations at work, the green corridor only for the healthy and vaccinated, in advance for the third dose (in France they go to three months, in Israel they are ready for the fourth dose), but enough quarantine for vaccination. Enough! Restrictions should only be applied for NoVax and for positives as long as they are positive, as they announced yesterday in the United States.” So said the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi in his online news. “More than continuing to survey, it is necessary to invest in vaccines: we are expanding the shifts of vaccination centers, to anticipate the third dose as possible, as they are doing in many other countries.”