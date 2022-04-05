“If you care about your hair, don’t be a coach” video

Carlitos Tevez Brings a good mood at home Juventus After the defeat at home to Inter. The Apache, in black and white between 2013 and 2015, after attending the Italian derby, extended his journey between Contasa and Vinovo by first visiting the training center, then sitting in the stands in an official jacket with the team. Former goalkeeper Marco Storari (now responsible for promoting the talents of Juventus), to the Vice President Pavel Nedved for sports manager Federico Cherubini to the Under-23 team manager from Serie C Giovanni Mana and scouts Mattia Notari . On the stands, with him too Matthew Tognozz I (Director of Scouting), Gianluca Pessotto and Massimiliano Scalia (Head of Youth Teams), Lamberto Zawley (under 23 coaches) with other nursery coaches Corrado marsupial (under 14) H pyro Banzanaroo (under 16).

Juventus and Allegri to Tevez: “If you care about your hair, don’t be a coach”

Tevez’s speech was hilarious – he’s been away from the fields for a year now that he’s back Boca Juniors – At the training center, shouting was received.bomber!” for Massimiliano Allegriwho hugs him and affirms:My hair? Been completed. If you care about yourself, don’t be a coach“.

Juventus and Nedved Tevez: “In my opinion, you can still play”

To meet the Argentine too Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic and then Giorgio Chiellini And the Leonardo Bonucci (“Here’s the president and cum!“Carlos shouts) So Nedved smiles at him and jokes:You can still play, in my opinion“Then we meet him Simon Badwin: “How are you doing? I give Allegri’s hand today. I heard you want to be a coach, right?Perhaps this was the reason for the pleasant encounter.