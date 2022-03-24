March 24, 2022

Nvidia Unveils and AMD GPUs Compatible with GDC 2022 - Nerd4.life

Nvidia Unveils and AMD GPUs Compatible with GDC 2022 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax March 24, 2022

During GDC 2022, AMD Unveiled new details FidelityFX 2.0 Super Resolution (FSR 2.0)also confirming that the technology will also be compatible with competing video cards and unveiling the first List of Nvidia Compatible and Special GPUswhich you can find below:

4K target

  • AMD: Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 5700 and above
  • nvidia: Geforce RTX 3070, 2070 and above

Target 1440p

  • AMD: Radeon RX 6600, RX 5600, RX Vega Series and above
  • nvidia: GeForce RTX 3060, 2060, GTX 1080 and above

Target 1080p

  • AMD: Radeon RX 6500 XT, RX 590 and above
  • nvidia: GTX 16 series, GTX 1070 and above

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0.0 Update

AMD further explains that unlike version 1.00, FSR 2.00 requires some additional work from developers to integrate it into games, adding that Both Deathloop and Forspoken They will benefit from this technology.

Finally, AMD says that games that already support Nvidia’s DLSS should be easy to set up with FSR 2.0, with only a few days of work to integrate, while games made with Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5 will have custom plugins to make it work. Games that already use time smoothing also have an advantage in this regard. But if the developer doesn’t build their game around these elements, AMD says it could take four or more weeks of work to set up the technology.

Also during GDC 2022, AMD announced that FSR 2.0 will be compatible with Xbox Series X and S.

