The new game is more liked than Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter – Nerd4.life

The new game the magician It’s a bit far-fetched, but that doesn’t stop players from wanting it. Advertising the game, in fact, attract more than 300,000 likes on Twitter. That’s a much bigger number than any Cyberpunk 2077 tweet and Red Dead Redemption 2 announcement.

Information shared by Benji-Sales, via Twitter. As you can see below, Benji wrote: “People are obviously excited about the new game from The Witcher. Over 300,000 likes for the tweet announcement. This is one of the biggest ad tweets ever and the biggest in the world. Red Dead Redemption 2 is an announcement made by Rockstar Games. It’s Bigger than any official Cyberpunk 2077 tweet.”

that it Not a small result, considering that The Witcher saga has been “at a dead end” (if we exclude Gwent, that is) for years. Above all, CD Projekt RED suffered severe image damage, following the publication of Cyberpunk 2077. However, audiences seem happy with the idea of ​​returning to play in the world of The Witcher.

It’s clear that liking on Twitter doesn’t take much effort and we’ll have to see how the audience responds when it’s released, which will surely happen in years. However, for the time being CD Projekt RED can be considered satisfied with this announcement and the first effect of the game which, as we remember, should not be called The Witcher 4.