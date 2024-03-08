Nutritionist or Nutritionist What is the difference and what form is appropriate for your needs

Sometimes these two numbers get confused: Here's the difference between a dietitian and a nutritionist and what they do





As summer approaches, the desire to wear those shorts that we bought last summer is becoming more and more increasing, and many people want to start a new journey to lose a few extra kilos.

In fact, one way to feel good about yourself is to work on your diet and change your diet. This is because it allows us to feel better about ourselves and stay healthy. That is why in these cases it is always recommended to seek expert opinion. However, sometimes it gets confusing and that's why we want to clarify What is the difference between a dietitian and a nutritionist.

Nutritionist or nutritionist, what is the difference?

By nutritionist we mean a professional who works in relation to those diseases that may appear in connection with nutrition. To be able to play this role It is necessary to obtain a degree in medicine and surgery And achieve Specialization in food science. This professional can treat many diseases related to the foods we eat. Among the most common ones we find Diabetes, eating disorders, obesity, and gastrointestinal diseases.

So when should you turn to a nutritionist? It is highly recommended to visit this professional when you are struggling with anything Nutrition-related chronic diseases. Moreover, it may be appropriate to utilize his services in cases of a family history of problems with the digestive system or cardiovascular system. Moreover, you can turn to a nutritionist when you intend to develop a nutritional plan based on the critical issues we have just mentioned (and therefore diseases and disorders related to nutrition).

A dietitian does not have to be a doctor with a medical degree. In fact, most of the time, it is a biologist who has pursued training related to nutrition or similar disciplines. Precisely because he is not a doctor, Dietitians do not have the necessary skills to be able to treat patients who suffer from chronic diseases related to their diet. However, he is an important figure in terms of Nutritional education. In fact, its role is very important in terms of weight control and eliminating stress while eating. This number is actually ideal for those who want to change their habits in favor of a healthier lifestyle. The nutritionist is, in fact, a character who works mainly with a preventive vision.



