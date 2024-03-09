IA, Sharka (iGenius) “Champion of Italy’s digital renaissance” Il Tirreno

Milan (Italpress) – “The phenomenon of artificial intelligence begins with us and the speed of our change and is a journey towards the infinity of human knowledge that searches for a new way to develop and expand. The democratization of knowledge through the development of artificial intelligence is part of the digital renaissance we are witnessing, with humans at the center and leading this revolution. As we decide how to design the future, it is essential to foster a culture that explains the importance of this technology and the impact it can have. Italy has all the tools and knowledge to be the champion of this renaissance”: explained Uljan Charca, CEO of iGenius (an Italian company active since 2016 in the field of research and development of generative AI technologies) during the event “The speed of change: how technology, scientific discoveries and pandemics have contributed to the evolution of the mind “The Human” was organized by the Master’s Program in Media Relations and Business Communications at ALMED (Auxiliary School in Media and Entertainment Communications) of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan. .

The honorees will be Mariagrazia Fanci, Director of Almed, and Ruggero Eugeni, Director of Key Media Relations and Corporate Communications. This was then followed by interventions by Stefano Luchini, CEO of Corporate Affairs and External Communications, Intesa San Paolo, Ciro Di Florio, Professor of “Logic and Philosophy of Science”, Faculty of Economics, Catholic University of Sacro Coeur, and Uljan Charka, CEO of iGenius.

