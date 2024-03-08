Healthcare in Lombardy is really efficient

Dear Director of Veltri,

For years I have heard harsh criticisms of public health, especially regarding our region, Lombardy. However, just before Christmas, I experienced first-hand how different reality was. I will not go into medical details, but if I am here to write to you, it is only because in the emergency room and in the surgical department of the San Donato University Polyclinic I found excellent professionals, a welcoming, sophisticated and humane structure that the newspapers never talk about. I saw the conditions in which doctors work, the stress of emergency; However, in these circumstances, everyone – from the chief physician to the anesthetist to the younger doctors and nurses – was kind, clear and understanding during the difficult hours of hospitalization, operation and hospital stay. This, combined with the professionalism, warmed my heart. Don't you also think that there's a tendency in this country to not give credit to the people who care about us, and that it's time to put an end to the competition to see who insults health care the most?

Best Regards

Angelo Corbetta

Dear Angelo, I completely agree with you, it is not at all true that health care in Lombardy is rubbish. Like you, I was also hospitalized in need of surgery. I chose San Rafael where I was treated like a prince. Aside from the kindness of the staff, I was taken care of perfectly. They were discharged from the hospital completely recovered. I would like to add that the surgery that treated me was performed by Professor Giulia Veronesi, daughter of the unforgettable Umberto. With the robot I entered my chest and fixed what was wrong. Two hours later, I woke up in my room and got up without her

Without feeling the pain, I drank a glass of champagne and lit a cigarette, which I smoked eagerly. After a few days, they discharged me from the hospital and I rushed home without feeling any discomfort. This is my last experience that strengthened my confidence in healthcare in Milan. I would like to point out that a few days ago news was published that 12 Italian hospitals are among the best in the world. I would like to add that our health care is managed by the regions and not by the state. Lombardi is at the top of the standings. Problems are particularly present in the south, where the economic and organizational level is lacking. which he suffers from

The people of the South also regard medical care. Our country does not have the same organization from the Alps to Sicily. But this is nothing new. We hope that differentiated autonomy will also lead to improved treatment not only for patients in the North, but for everyone.