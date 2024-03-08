Healthcare in Lombardy is really efficient

Dear Angelo, I completely agree with you, it is not at all true that health care in Lombardy is rubbish. Like you, I was also hospitalized in need of surgery. I chose San Rafael where I was treated like a prince. Aside from the kindness of the staff, I was taken care of perfectly. They were discharged from the hospital completely recovered. I would like to add that the surgery that treated me was performed by Professor Giulia Veronesi, daughter of the unforgettable Umberto. With the robot I entered my chest and fixed what was wrong. Two hours later, I woke up in my room and got up without her
Without feeling the pain, I drank a glass of champagne and lit a cigarette, which I smoked eagerly. After a few days, they discharged me from the hospital and I rushed home without feeling any discomfort. This is my last experience that strengthened my confidence in healthcare in Milan. I would like to point out that a few days ago news was published that 12 Italian hospitals are among the best in the world. I would like to add that our health care is managed by the regions and not by the state. Lombardi is at the top of the standings. Problems are particularly present in the south, where the economic and organizational level is lacking. which he suffers from
The people of the South also regard medical care. Our country does not have the same organization from the Alps to Sicily. But this is nothing new. We hope that differentiated autonomy will also lead to improved treatment not only for patients in the North, but for everyone.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
The final frontier of human exploration. Edited by Alessandria Today
Launching a surreal panorama of Mars, evidence of the existence of water on the planet: watch the video
There is food that nourishes and costs nothing, eating it makes you feel good