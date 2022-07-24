Not only Simeone, another striker said yes to Napoli!

Looking forward to closing the deal Kim Min JaeWith his expected arrival in the next few days, news for the offensive department is also expected.

In this regard, the name Giovanni Simeone Looks high at home Naples: attackerHellas Verona Is the hot track of the past week, with a footballer who will be ready to replace Andrea Pettagnaon the other hand directed towards Monza.

However, the Argentine will not be the only name on the Blue Club table. As I mentioned Gianluca Di MarzioNapoli will veer with the decision on Giacomo Raspadori. Below, what was said from her official website:

“Napoli is preparing to attack Giacomo Raspadori, But the situation nonetheless is complicated. The striker in Campania’s goal, however, will only become serious after he has produced a player in attack, which he should be. Betagna – ended up in the scenes of Monza. Therefore, Simeone is not only in the sights of Naples, but also in Raspadori.

The sum that would keep the player away from Sassuolo should be around 30 million euros, a figure that Napoli will still be willing to give and spend to secure the striker.. President De Laurentiis himself has made it clear that he wants to invest in youth and that’s why Raspadori could be a profile that suits Naples.

For his part, the player also said yes to the possibility of a move to the blue, but to also close the circle, Sassuolo’s approval is required. Nirverdi, after saluting Scamaka, does not want Rasbadori to lose either and that’s why negotiations may be tough at the moment, which in any case it’s good to specify will only emerge in the future.

However, Napoli has not only the approval of the player on his part, but also the contractual position of the striker himself. In fact, Raspadori still only has a two-year contract with Sassuolo, so at the end of next season, he’ll start last year. If neroverdi doesn’t want to lose it to zero, he’ll either have to sell the boy now or make a renewal offer that can convince him.”

Thus, the last side may be in favor of the Blue Club, which is seriously considering an attack on Rasbadore.