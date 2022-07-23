LIVE Lens-Inter 0-0: Dzeko tries with his head | first page

Inter By Simone Inzaghi, after the win over Lugano and the draw with Monaco, on stage in France, adding the surprise. lens Capable of closing Ligue 1 2021-2022 in seventh place. A good level test for the Nerazzurri, fresh from goleada trimmed to Novara (8-1) during joint training the day before yesterday. Below are the official line-ups and the live transcript of the meeting.

formations

lens: samba; Gradet, Danso, Medina; Frankowski, Abdul-Samad, Fofana (centre), Machado; Pereira da Costa, Sotoka, Ganago.

Inter: Handanovic. Darmian, de Vrij, The Cudgels; Dumfries, Barilla, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Lazaro; Dzeko, Korea

Krona

55′ – Calhanoglu’s corner kick from the right, Dzeko jumps higher than everyone else but fails to give the ball the necessary strength. Yellow is for Dumfries and local goalkeeper Samba who hit after the dead ball.

52′ – Baston is made cross from the right. The Nerazzurri’s defense is well positioned at the start of the second half.

46 & # 39; – Go to recovery, at the moment Inzaghi does not change the formation.

45 & # 39; – End of the first half, partial 0-0

43′ – Inter’s first shot on goal: Calhanoglu Ldjico, a Qatari goal with his right foot from inside the area was easily saved by Samba.

41′- Handanovic still has to put a patch on the ball and oppose Ganago’s close attempt at a shot coming from the left flank.

39′ – Akuto de Correa who initiates a call from Brozovic and makes Gradit warn. Punishment: Calhanoglu misses his goal.

38 & # 39; – Medina, a bit like Bastoni del Lens, shoots and goes to the shot from a distance: the ball is out.

32′- Handanovic! The goalkeeper extends to his left and blocks the shot from the edge of Sotoka.

30′ – Dzeko warned because of the protests. The match was felt despite it being a friendly encounter.

28′ – Barilla and Correa are looking for a complex but beautiful triangle: a heel and a protrusion in the Italian’s area, too long to bypass the Argentine’s defense. Work fades.

23 & # 39; – Rhythms are not too high in this first half, Lens keeps the ball in the game.

17′ – Just Fofana leaves a space and kicks from distance, the ball is off Handanovic’s right.

15′ – very intense race, very positive first quarter of an hour for the former Udinese Fofana who looks really fit.

8′ – Calhanoglu’s right shot was deflected by a corner kick. The first episode of the Nerazzurri.

6′ – Nice diagonal by Darmian who stopped an attack, then Dumfries foul by Sotoka

1′ – Go to the race! The lens begins to attack.

Official lineups have been announced.