Next week, I start the boom with Nero Anticyclone, then everything can change! Updates » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Next week, I start boom with Anticyclone Nero, then everything can change! Updates

Weather forecast for next weekLatest Updates: Next week is going to be intense weather wise. The start will be a feat due to the pulse of the anti-Nero cycle, and as the days go by, everything could change with the arrival of an insidious cyclone from northern Europe.

But let’s go properly. The first days of the new week are still dedicated Great heat Due to the new pulse of the burning African anticyclone “Nero“It will embrace most of the Mediterranean basin. The origin of the air masses, i.e. the interior of the Sahara desert, temperatures (map below) will go beyond the climatic averages with extremes above 37- 38 ° C. , especially in Po ValleyIn the inner parts of both Major Islands (here it may exceed 40°C) and a part Center (with possible new heat records for August of 39°C in Florence and Rome). Heat storm: Temperatures above 37-38°C spread across most of ItalyIn technical terms, this climatic phase is “Heat storm” (heat storm, in Italian) and is used in meteorology to describe a heat wave of more than 37.8°C over a large surface for at least 3 days.

However, the most interesting news is about the second part of the week: In fact, extending our view to the entire European chessboard, we can see how Already from the afternoon of Thursday 24th August The descent of highly unstable currents linked to a deep cyclone with a driving center over northern Europe may cause the first cracks in the anticyclonic field. Given the strong thermal differences between the pre-existing air, red-hot from previous days, and the fresh, decidedly cooler, incoming air, we cannot rule out the risk. Even extreme events Localized hail and gusty winds are likely to spread first over the Alpine slopes and then into the adjacent northern plains. Fresh and unstable currents from northern Europe to Italy: risk of severe thunderstormsThen transient currents can break the regions Center-South when Friday 25th and next weekend Heavy thundershowers will occur in these sectors. In this environment, the temperature will drop significantly, and thanks Winds from the northern quadrants.

The exact location of the thunderstorms will naturally have to wait a few more days due to the current path of unstable currents. Uncertain; For this reason, other departments may also be involved.

Even if it really is Coup d’état Anti-Nero? All that remains is to follow the next weather announcements.