Next to Grandma, today we are making Grandpa Paolo’s biscuits: delicious and coffee-flavored, you can mix everything in 5 minutes

Extremely delicious and fragrant, Grandpa Paolo’s coffee biscuits are a real delicacy not to be missed: the very simple recipe!

With grandma’s recipes we always leave a great impression on the table, but the same result is guaranteed with these delicious and fragrant recipes. Coffee biscuits Prepared with Grandpa Paolo’s recipe: Rich in aroma and taste, it is perfect to enjoy for breakfast or as a snack to fill you with energy bite after bite!

These rich dark chocolate chip cookies will quickly become your favorite. Crumbly on the outside and soft on the inside, coffee-flavored and rich in dark chocolate chips: pure poetry for your taste buds. You can prepare it and store it in a tin box for one week but we are sure that it will not last long: it will definitely sell out. Let’s find out the full recipe.

Aromatic coffee biscuits with chocolate chips, Grandpa Paolo’s recipe is the most delicious: try it and you will love it!

With the addition of coffee powder, these delicious shortbread cookies definitely have an edge. The scent that spreads throughout the house once baked is truly captivating! Coffee biscuits will sell like hotcakes: Run immediately to set them up. You will need the following components:

2 eggs

180 grams of sugar

120 grams of butter

50 ml of coffee

1 teaspoon of instant coffee

100 grams of chocolate chips

1 teaspoon baking powder

400 grams of flour

80 grams of cornstarch

to prepare

Let’s start preparing coffee Which we can prepare with a moka or an automatic machine. When it is ready, add a teaspoon of instant coffee to this and mix it well. Leave the coffee aside and leave it until it cools.

Meanwhile add an egg and this is sugar, the ghee In pieces, the Chilled coffee And Corn Starch. We knead to mix the ingredients and start adding the ingredients little by little precise And the Chocolate chips.

Knead until the mixture is well combined and holds together. If the dough seems a little soft, place it in the refrigerator to firm up for about 30 minutes. After this time has passed, we return the dough and form the biscuits, which we place on the bottom of the baking tray covered with baking paper.

at this point, We bake the biscuits and leave them to ripen at 180 degrees In fixed mode For about 20 minutes. Once they are ready, we take them out of the oven and let them cool before we admire their quality!