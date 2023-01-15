New Zealand, led by Peter Burling, wins Singapore. Spithill 7th, Slingsby 3rd – OA Sport

The eighth stage of SailGP Championship 2022-2023, the third edition of the international sailing circuit created by, among others, the legendary Russell Coates. After two tests yesterday, Today, the Foiling F50 has fought its battles in the last two fleet races Then in the last three, All in unfavorable weather conditions.

After finishing the four fleet races with the second-best score (29 points) despite yesterday’s four-point penalty (due to contact with Team USA in a practice race), New Zealand won, with Peter Burling as helmsman The last three He thus achieved the third success in this edition of SailGP. Second place for Denmark, Nikolaj Sehested, While he ranked third Australia Tom Slingsby.

Of the top five, Switzerland’s Sebastian Schneiter is fourth, and Great Britain, led by Ben Ainslie, is fifth. Sixth for Canada’s Phil Robertson, seventh for the United States, led by Jimmy Spithell, eighth for France, led by Quentin Delapierre, and ninth for Spain, led by Jordi Zammar.

Following these results, New Zealand moved up to 59 points in the standings and are now 9 points behind Australian leaders (68). Great Britain is third with 54, France fourth with 53, Denmark fifth with 51, Canada sixth with 45, the United States seventh with 43, Spain eighth with 24, and Switzerland ninth and last with 23. SailGP 2022- 2023 will be on the weekend of February 18th-19th in Australia.

Photo: La Presse