January 15, 2023

Protests are still #1 ranking on Steam, protests are slowing – Multiplayer.it

January 15, 2023

It seems that Hogwarts Legacy It will be a great success, at least according to steamWhere the game stayed in the lead global ranking It’s a standout game for the second week in a row, even though it’s still a month away from release.

Even the controversies of the past few weeks, related to anti-transgender positions JK Rowling, with the request to boycott the game seems to have decreased and fewer dedicated threads appear in the game’s official forums. Obviously someone had noticed that they were completely ineffective, at least not yet.

At the time of writing, Hogwarts Legacy is second only to Steam Deck, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in revenue, two free-to-play consoles and games. If we consider only the premium games, it will be first above the bestseller Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

the reservations From Hogwarts Legacy on Steam Predicts Major Gross Sales of RPG Collection in the World Harry Potter.

For the rest, we remind you that Hogwarts Legacy will be released on February 10, 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X, S and PS5. The PS4 and Xbox One versions will instead arrive in April 2023, as was recently announced.

