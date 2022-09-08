Europa League: Roma’s bitter return to Europe, against Ludogorets 2-1 – football

Rome mocked Bulgaria. Back in Europe, after success in the Conference League last year, imagine it different in Trigoria. Against Ludogorets, in fact, the match ends with a score of 2-1 with the match burning in the last 20 minutes of the match. Shumorodov’s 1-1 goal only deceives the Giallorossi and is a temporary remedy for Cole’s goal which opens the game. The defensive amnesia that cost Roma dearly and led to the anti-Bulgarian overtake thanks to Nonato’s brilliance in the final is still masters. (the record)

Match results at 6.45 pm, valid for the first day of the European League.

Zurich 1-2 Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven – Bodewe Glimt 1-1

AEK Larnaca-Stade Rennais 1-2

Fenerbahce – Dynamo Kyiv 2-1

Ludogorets-ROME 2-1

Helsinki – Betis Sevilla 0-2

Malmo – Sporting Braga 0-2

Union Berlin – Union Saint-Gilloise 0-1

Shumorodov Elud Rome

Thus, the second defeat in a row, after the loss of Udine, to the Gilorossi, who suffered many injuries in the European League. But the absences do not prevent Mourinho from sending an attacking tandem that immediately opens the memories of the Sicilian fans. From the first minute of Dybala and Belotti playing, the last match together dating back to the December 6 2014 match, it was Serie A Torino Palermo that finished 2-2 with plenty of Goya’s goal. No goal tonight for the Argentine, certainly not helped by a stadium that does not reach the level of the European League. Irregular bounce, lost struts: Roma and Ludogorets struggle to control the ball and even the match struggled to take off despite the first chance arriving after 4 minutes with Despodov, who remains a finale halfway between a shot and a cross. In half an hour Roma come out and the best chances come from the free kick. First, Pellegrini tries the faucet at close range, but Padt is good at saving. Immediately after Mancini touched his head from a corner kick, the Giallorossi captain defeated it. Only the post saves Ludogorets who still manage to go into the 0-0 partial half. When returning to the field, there are no changes, but the match resumes as it ended, so Roma is dangerous on the Dybala-Pellegrini axis. A minute later, the Argentine invents for the Giallorossi captain, who picks the ball in front of Paddt, but takes off. At 70 minutes, however, the cold shower, with Cooley 1-0, is good at exploiting the couple’s defensive amnesiac Mancini Smalling. Special One, under goal, tries to turn it over by passing 4 in defense and entering Volpato, Bove and Camara, but Shumorodov gets the game back on track, and is good at exploiting Pellegrini’s header pass. “1-1. But the Uzbek goal, which was entered a little earlier, is not enough, because the departments are collapsing, and Nonato, who also entered from the bench, to find the goal 2-1 is the one who condemns the Giallorossi to defeat. Group C begins in the league The European ascendant for Roma has yet to solve its goal problems since the start of the season, but now appears to have also added defensive instability that worries Mourinho.