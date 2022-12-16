December 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Prime anticipazioni per San Silvestro/Capodanno

New Year’s Eve, an exciting premise specifically for the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023; Let’s see the projection »ILMETEO.it

Karen Hines December 16, 2022 2 min read

Weather: New Year’s Eve, an exciting premise specifically for the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023; Let’s see the projection

The first advance on New Year’s Eve / New Year’s EveThe latest update featured an interesting premisewhich we show you first projections and maps, In the latter part of 2022. In our special offer of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day We will reveal to you, in fact, offbeat It can accompany us on the journey towards 2023.

To understand the expected development in the medium and long term, we must, as usual, extend our gaze to the entire European chessboard, and this is where the great atmospheric figures that cause the weather for several days move all the way to our country. Well, as the map below shows, specifically referring to the last days of the year, it looks like a big day High anti-eddy structure from Africa It may extend over a large part of the Mediterranean basin.Strengthening the fight against the African cyclone towards Italy Strengthening the fight against the African cyclone towards Italy
here you are L ‘abnormality. Generally, this meteorological number keeps us company through the summer, but this year it decided to overdo it, and managed to rise in latitude In what should be the coldest time of the year.

However, as often happens during the cold season, stagnation of the atmosphere caused by anticyclone a Air stagnation in the lower layersAnd the species in Valpadanawhich led to the formation of fog or low clouds and temperatures that remain very cold even during the day. Therefore, it is not excluded that fog will form in the plains of the north and in the interior regions of the center. Not having ventilation for days on end would lead to stagnation contaminated materials Which, primarily due to the high pressure, will remain “crushed” in the lower layers of the atmosphere, often resulting in bad environmental factors, with serious repercussions for our health (respiratory diseases, etc.).
In the center of the south and on the two main islands, however, if all is confirmed, it is reasonable to expect a tombstone Decide on air stability with Thermal values ​​reach about 20 ° C during the day.

See also  Hospitalization risk -40% compared to Delta

Obviously, given the time distance We call for caution. These views can undergo major changes, one way or another.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Exoplanets that may consist mostly of water. Discover University of Montreal

December 15, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

New Year’s Eve, an amazing hypothesis emerges, we show you the forecasts as well as the first maps »ILMETEO.it

December 15, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

A NASA spacecraft is heading towards the most volcanic place in the solar system

December 15, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Mistakes on the Covid pandemic – Il Tempo

December 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Giorgetti: Superbonus extended to December 31st in a maneuver

December 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Mediaset Infinity: Too many holiday TV series in the name of entertainment

December 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Environmental sustainability: the “greenest” circuit of the 2022 season – Formula 1

December 16, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt