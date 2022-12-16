The universe is not expanding like we thought. The new discovery calls everything into question

The universe is certainly a very fascinating thing, and discoveries in this sense by scientists from all over the world are always constant in time, leading to the identification of even the most unexplored and seemingly inaccessible planets.

Without a doubt, one of the most famous concepts was that of the early 1930s, an astrophysicist Edwin Hubble (to which the famous NASA telescope is also dedicated) has realized the theory according to which galaxies move, with an ever-expanding and never-fixed universe, and so it will construct it as more than a dynamic entity.

Fortunately, thanks to the ongoing technological and scientific process, this theory is not true: some scientists have used special and sophisticated tools, in order to effectively predict the real reality. The rate of expansion of the universe.

According to these calculations, the experimentally obtained expansion value will also differ significantly from what was recorded at the beginning of the 30s. The difference between the two values ​​can be defined as “Hubble effortAnd, obviously, it will definitely not decrease over time, on the contrary.

In this regard, a new study was recently released, published by the famous sector magazine The Astrophysics Journal, in which researchers came to the conclusion that the expansion rate of the universe will have a value of approx. 73.3 km / s / megaparsec, with about 3.26 million light-years corresponding to each Megaparsec. The estimated uncertainty for this particular study would be approximately 1.3%, the analysis done by Pantheon + And the SH0ES It will be estimated that the universe is expanding at up to 160,000 miles per hour, much faster than was estimated in the 1930s.

Again on the basis of these recent studies, we conclude that the universe has a composition equivalent to 66.2% dark matter, while the remainder (which is about 33.8%) would correspond to ordinary matter.

To speak in this regard was Dillon Pruettor the lead author of the study, who declared that the data set obtained allows us to obtain a more accurate (and up-to-date) view of the universe than it was years ago.

At this point we just have to wait to see what the next technological and scientific developments will be with regard to the universe and its energy level, which will certainly arrive over the next few months or years with further studies in this regard, which will shed even more light on this topic.