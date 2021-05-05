New stocks coming to MediaWorld

MediaWorld just announced that new stocks of Play Station 5, Can be purchased on the official website at this address.

“PlayStation 5 It is about to be available again in our catalog. To prepare for the purchase, immediately register for the My MediaWorld personal area of ​​mediaworld.it. If you are already registered, please make sure your shipping and billing information is updated. Keep following us and get ready!It is written in contact.

Unfortunately, the date or time that the controllers will be available has not been disclosed. So it will be essential to keep the antennas well fixed for any possible signal for availability. For the time being, the purchase webpage on the site has been disabled, possibly as a countermeasure against bots. So in time, you will have to log in manually to make the purchase. MediaWorld itself also suggests it is recommended Register and login before purchasing To complete the process as quickly as possible.

as we know Sony shipped 4.5 million PS5 at launch, By the end of 2020. Add to these Another 3 million will be completed on March 31, 2021. Then the march continues tightly with Another 15 million PS5s distributed between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

