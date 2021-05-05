The new mother has been followed up in a Moroccan clinic since March 30th, after two weeks of treatment at Point G Hospital in Bamako. The conclusion was a surprise to the woman: nine children instead of seven, two of the ultrasound examinations conducted in both Mali and Morocco survived, in her capacity as the Minister of Health and Hygiene of the Arab Republic of Egypt. FinancialAnd the Fanta Sibi.

In the memo, Sebi thanked “the head of the transitional period, whose political leadership and generosity enabled him to expedite and secure financial support for Halima Sisi’s medical evacuation.” In conclusion, the minister congratulated “the two medical teams in Mali and Morocco, whose professionalism is the basis for the happy end of this pregnancy.”