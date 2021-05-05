Samples from Scotland Gods Notifications Its a multi-year extension with, Which will see the bookmaker continue as the main shirt sponsor for the home team and the away team.

Rangers and 32 Reds, which is part of Kindred Group Based in Malta, they first joined in 2014 when the club was promoted to First Division.

Unibet, another brand TypeHis crest will be on all three club kits, in all European competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, as well as on the third jersey for all national matches.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Rangers described it as the biggest sponsorship deal in club history. The previous decade ends at the end of the 2020/21 season.