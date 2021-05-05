SPL: Extension of contract between RANGERS FC and 32RED

Rangers and 32 Reds, which is part of Kindred Group Based in Malta, they first joined in 2014 when the club was promoted to First Division.
Unibet, another brand TypeHis crest will be on all three club kits, in all European competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, as well as on the third jersey for all national matches.
The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Rangers described it as the biggest sponsorship deal in club history. The previous decade ends at the end of the 2020/21 season.
“32Red has supported our club for many years in our journey to the top of Scottish football, all the way to our historic 55th championship. They have been part of our journey on the field and in the community and we are grateful for their wonderful support. They are long-term partners and we hope the successful and successful relationship will last for many years to come.” “.
Neil Banbury, General Manager, Kindred Group UK, he added: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the SPFL Champions Rangers, it has been an incredible journey over the past decade and we are proud to have played our part in it. It’s a very exciting time to get involved with the club, as this season has already shown. Overall, we remain committed to reinventing the sports sponsorship model so that it benefits the entire community. That is why, and as part of this expanded agreement with the club, we will renew our support for the vital men’s mental health initiative, Team Talk. “.
Eddie Eagle, Tuesday, May 4, 2021