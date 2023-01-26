New reasons to visit Dubai » CompassDiary

The Dubai Tourism Board has selected new reasons to visit Dubai in 2023, such as experiences, innovative places, and artistic or cultural sites that make a trip to Dubai – even just a long weekend – interesting and, for those who have already been there, a must-repeat. .

After all, Dubai is much more than going to the beaches, climbing to the top of the towering Burj Khalifa or boarding the abra, the typical local boat, to cross the creek. So let’s try to browse the new proposals that Dubai offers us!

New reasons to visit Dubai – Museum of the Future

The new Museum of the Future will make the eyes of everyone who loves contemporary architecture shine, and it is a project by architect Sean Killa who built an elliptical building with futuristic shapes that do not forget the culture of the emirate (Arabic quotes by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum) and it is so innovative that it was already included from By National Geographic among the most beautiful museums in the world. Inside, the museum resembles a time machine and plots visitors to Dubai in the year 2071 (it seems far away but it’s just around the corner!) a time when man must fight – and win – complex challenges in a social, ecological, economic and technological environment.

New reasons to visit Dubai – New swimming pools with a view

Enjoying the Dubai skyline is always exciting, among the tall skyscrapers, canals, beaches and long promenades where you can stroll but being able to watch them immersed in a swimming pool with a 360 degree view is really amazing! One of the newest to open is the Aura Skypool, an infinity-edge pool overlooking Dubai’s most famous areas, while the Address Beach Resort is located higher. And if you are passionate about diving and want to practice, there is Deep Dive Dubai, the world’s deepest underwater swimming pool, 60 meters deep, so much so that it was listed in the Guinness Book of Records.

New reasons to visit Dubai – Sleeping in the desert in a magical place

fast! Only until June 2023 can you experience Terra Solis Tomorrowland, an exclusive camping experience (no minors allowed), set in the desert on 371,000 square metres. A true oasis where exquisite accommodations, music and entertainment create a constant party atmosphere. On the other hand, if you don’t like noise and appreciate the desert in its true essence, you can choose to stay in one of the 14 tents, true luxury and eco-nests, in “The Nest” by Sonara. Between sunrise breakfasts, sumptuous lunches and nature moments at Dubai Conservation Reserve, it will be an unforgettable experience!

New Reasons to Visit Dubai – Weekend Adventure in Hatta

Also in Hatta, in the Hajar mountain range, it is possible to have an unforgettable experience in glamping:Hatta Dome Park It is suitable for couples, families and groups who love nature and large spaces

In the open air and in the evening, at sunset, they love to gather in front of a barbecue under an incredibly starry sky. The glamping area has a great panoramic view and is close to Hatta Wadi Hub, where sports activities such as kayaking, trekking and mountain biking are possible on dirt roads.

And to bike paths on dirt tracks.

New reasons to visit Dubai – Expo City Dubai

In the region that hosted the Dubai Expo 2020, Dubai Expo City was opened in October 2022, a real city of the future with many green spaces, which aims to become a reference point for innovation, sustainability and entertainment. The green and sustainable planning paradigm is interesting, as it puts the human being at the center, and among the goals to be achieved is a zero-emissions neighborhood. Not all of the structures in the exhibition were dismantled: some of the pavilions, the garden in the skywatching tower and the surreal body of water remained – to the delight of visitors.

New reasons to visit Dubai – Alserkal Avenue between design and creativity

It is certainly among the emerging areas of Dubai most popular with creatives and artists, located in the industrial area of ​​Al Quoz. Several contemporary art galleries open their doors in the neighborhood, including the famous Leila Heller Gallery, where works by contemporary artists from the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Turkey are displayed, Custot Gallery, which represents modern and contemporary artists from Europe and the United States, and the Third Line, dedicated to For contemporary artists from the Middle East, for an ever-evolving cultural showcase.

Wellness devotees will also find dedicated venues (many fitness, yoga and spinning studios) and there’s certainly no shortage of local coffee shops. The entertainment is also cultured: Arthouse’s independent films are shown at Cinema Akil.

New reasons to visit Dubai – the best gastronomic offerings

The Michelin Guide has recognized Dubai as an outstanding gastronomic destination, and the first published guide dedicated to the city of the emirate starts from June 2022. Many innovative and creative culinary experiences can be tried in Dubai, with proposals that give prominence to traditional Arabic cuisine, international flavors and modern cuisine. Among the restaurants recommended by the 2022 guide are also the LOWE restaurant (green Michelin star) and the restaurant inside the Bulgari Hotel run by chef Nico Romito, where the protagonist is Italian cuisine (two Michelin stars).

But it’s not just the starred restaurants because in terms of cuisine and gastronomy, in Dubai – which is home to more than 200 countries – you are spoiled for choice. Among the upcoming openings of restaurant venues, Chef Daniel García will open En Fuego inside Atlantis The Palm (South American cuisine), The Nice Guy will open in Los Angeles in Dubai’s financial district (famous for Nice Guy Burger and Molinari’s Meatballs) and Hotel Indigo Dubai will open Hoe Lee Kow, a Korean inspired restaurant.

New reasons to visit Dubai – Events and Festivals

Dubai Theater has rightly become one of the most interesting arenas for hosting major events and exhibitions: Art Dubai is set to take place in March 2023, Dubai Food Festival in April 2023, Design Week in November, while in December of street fashion and music, you will find that SOLE DBX Festival. The unmissable jukebox, which celebrates street culture through live performances, conferences, workshops, performances, sports tournaments and much more, including the participation of more than 80 major international sneaker manufacturers’ brands.

