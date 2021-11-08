New look, new dog







Charlene and Albert of Monaco in crisis: the pictures that betray them

Charlene Monaco He finally came home after 6 months in South Africa, away from Alberto and his children, suffering from a serious infection. The princess landed in Monte-Carlo on the morning of November 8 and her husband and twins Jack and Gabriella were waiting for her.

Charlene returned home from Monaco

so for Charlene Monaco It is the end of the suffering that has continued since last May. The princess arrived in Nice at dawn on a private plane, then was flown by helicopter to Monte Carlo, where a huge bouquet of flowers was waiting for her. There was Alberto and his sons, Jack and Gabriella. The family had not met since last August and the feelings were overwhelming.

Charlene from Monaco, hug with Alberto and the kids

Together they headed to the palace, where the paparazzi were waiting for them to take official photos of Charlene’s return. In the photo the princess is shown in profile, looking at Alberto and putting one arm around his back, while holding the twins tightly with the other. Gabriella holds her mother’s hand, while Jack looks a little upset. And the prince looks into the lens, smiling. Happy family to find each other, nothing but impending divorce.

Charlene from Monaco, new pieces

Alberto’s wife finally appeared radiant and radiant new haircut. Short with bangs gives it a lot and softens facial features that make excessive thinness more difficult. The color also changed, becoming darker, tending to brown.

Charlene from Monaco, a new dog

There is also another novelty that the princess brought from South Africa, a new dog, she says Monaco morning. that it Rhodesian Ridgeback Male, still a puppy, personally training. You know, Charlene a few weeks ago He lost his girlfriend Chihuahua, which was crushed. Alberto’s wife shared her grief via an Instagram post.

But it seems that the sad moments are finally over. Charlene finally embraced her husband and children and once again proved that the rumors of the crisis with Alberto were unfounded, as were the rumors of new loadPalazzo, stray did not comment on it.

Charlene from Monaco, return flight details

The trip that brought Charlene from Munich to her homeland lasted two days. The Princess left her home in South Africa on Sunday 7 November and arrived at King Shaka Airport in Durban Accompanied by the Zulu King Misuzulu, his great friend. I boarded a Dassault Falcon 8X, an aircraft of the Principality, bound for Nice where it arrived at dawn the next day.

The princess left after doctors examined her and granted her permission to travel. The severe infection in her throat, nose and ears prevented her from boarding the plane for six months and forced her to undergo three surgeries.