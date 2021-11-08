The United States opens its doors to Europeans, the most famous attractions – in the world

New York – As of November 8, one of the most popular destinations for those who love to travel has gradually reopened its doors to foreign tourism: the United States of America. Although it is still valid

Restrictions and Controls To ensure the health and safety of people, this is the perfect time to plan a trip abroad. For this reason, Musement, the digital platform for discovering and booking travel experiences around the world, has developed a map to discover the most popular tourist attractions in each of the 50 United States. About 5,000 tourist attractions were considered for the analysis. For each state, the attraction with the most comments on Google was the most popular. The result is an intriguing insight into every state in North America, and inspiration for planning a trip to states that offer attractions for all tastes and needs.

From north to south, and from coast to coast, the United States has an amazingly rich landscape. Moreover, each country has unique and distinct characteristics and a well-defined cultural background. That is why the tourist offer is so diverse.

It’s no surprise to find that US national parks and outdoor activities are the heroes of the map. From large parks like Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona) to the urban oasis of Central Park (New York), to lesser known natural areas, especially offshore, like Blackwater Falls State Park (West Virginia) or Bay Island National Seashore in Mississippi with its beaches the beautiful.

Ten states have given their preference to parks and amusement parks, and it is one of the most exciting proposals in the country, with settings and attractions that are hard to match. Disney theme parks won in Florida (Walt Disney World) and California (Disneyland Park). But we also find Busch Gardens Williamsburg in Virginia, which is European-inspired and considered one of the most beautiful theme parks in the world, or Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, dedicated entirely to chocolate.

Zoos and aquariums are also popular attractions, and it’s not hard to see why. At Henry Doorly Zoo (Nebraska), the recreated environments are among the largest in the world, the Georgia Acquarium is one of the largest in the world, and the Oregon Zoo is home to more than twenty rare and endangered species.

Finally, some of the attractions catch the eye for their peculiarities; This is the case of Ark Encounter in Kentucky, a clone of Noah’s Ark, built according to Bible specifications. Or, Fremont Street Experience in Nevada, a typical American entertainment concept, consisting of flashing lights, shows, shows and casinos.

