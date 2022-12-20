TV, from December 21, all Mediaset channels in HD

Recent transmissions rendered will then be temporarily interrupted for users who do not yet have a TV or decoder capable of receiving HD signals.

In exchange for this additional phase of modernization of digital terrestrial broadcasting, Mediaset will increase the broadcast quality of its channels to the point of offering 13 channels in high definition. Indeed, Canale5, Rete4, Italia1 and 20Mediaset, already broadcast in HD, will join Iris, 27TwentySeven, La5, Cine34, Focus, TopCrime and Mediaset Italia2, Tegcom 24 And Mediaset Extra that will make the transmission quality HD.

For those who already receive Mediaset channels in the first 100 digits of the remote control, it will not be superfluous to do anything: on December 21, the transmission quality will go from the current format to HD without the need for a reset.

For viewers who only receive Mediaset channels at 104105106.120 and within the numbering range of 500, it will be necessary to replace the old TV or decoder with a new generation capable of receiving signals in HD compatible with all major TV services on demand devoid of TV broadcasters.