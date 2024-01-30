New features for Amazfit smart watches with January updates! Here they are all

AmazfitGlobal brand Zepp Health has introduced a series of new updates for the Amazfit Cheetah Pro, Amazfit Falcon, Amazfit T-Rex Ultra and Amazfit Active. Even users Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTR 4 Limited Editionwho just got the latest operating system, Zippos 3.0They can enjoy new solutions.

What's new in Amazfit GTR 4 and Amazfit GTR 4 LE?

Although the months pass, Amazfit GTR 4 is constantly enriched with new functions. The previous operating system has been replaced by the newer Zepp OS 3.0. Therefore, the interface has been revamped and operating and selecting functions should be easier. They've been added too New sports and health features:

Amazfit GTR 4 pounds received Zep coach an AI coach that prepares 3km and 5km running plans (Amazfit GTR 4 already offers Zepp Coach);

an AI coach that prepares 3km and 5km running plans (Amazfit GTR 4 already offers Zepp Coach); Both models also support new sports modes, including: Triathlon ;

; Users also get New training models including intervals, can check the change in heart rate immediately after training, as well as its performance during running;

including intervals, can check the change in heart rate immediately after training, as well as its performance during running; The watch can be paired with a heart rate monitor and a cycling power meter.

Furthermore, the Control Center has been redesigned with New tabs and widgets. The range of actions that can be performed using the buttons has been expanded. Do Not Disturb mode is synced to the watch. Breathing training has three modes: Relax, sleep and focus. In addition, more apps and watch faces were made available with Zepp OS 3.0.

What's new in Amazfit Cheetah Pro?

At the end of last year, several models, including Amazfit Balance and Amazfit T-Rex Ultra, received offline maps with the most popular ski resorts. It is now also available on the Amazfit Cheetah Pro. Furthermore, the smartwatch offers:

New sports modes : Snowboarding, skiing, cross-country skiing;

: Snowboarding, skiing, cross-country skiing; Real-time alerts On the user's performance while running exercises. These alerts can be set as one of the training dials alongside, for example, speed, heart rate and distance;

What's new in Amazfit T-Rex Ultra?

It's been less than two months since the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra was last updated. The smartwatch received, among other things, offline maps with ski resorts and ski mode. Now, Amazfit T-Rex Ultra has received additional functions:

Additional training plans with Zepp Coach;

New sports modes: He falls , Pickleball.

, Real-time alerts On the user's performance while running exercises. These alerts can be set, as in the case of the Amazfit Cheetah Pro, as a training dial.

What's new in Amazfit Falcon?

Thanks to the update, Amazfit Falcon has gained some new features available to users of the previously mentioned models:

New sports modes: Paddle, pickleball;

Preview Real-time performance parameter During training;

During training; Create training modelsincluding intervals for the “run on treadmill” mode;

What's new in Amazfit Active?

Amazfit Active, which was launched in October 2023 as a direct successor to the Amazfit GTR Mini series, has also received the update: