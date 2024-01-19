New device without Wi-Fi 6E support

apple It recently received approval Federal Communications Commission For its new Apple Vision Pro device, the documents released reveal a surprise: the device does not support Wifi 6E.

Wi-Fi 6E capabilities

Wi-Fi 6E extends the capabilities of the popular Wi-Fi 6 standard to the 6 GHz band, allowing for faster Wireless more to lift It reduces signal interference with devices and Router harmonic. Therefore, the absence of this support in the new Apple device is an important fact.

Vision Pro: The ultimate entertainment device

Apple introduced the Vision Pro as the ultimate entertainment device. With pre-orders starting at United State Scheduled for January 19, Apple revealed the content, services and experiences the device will offer to early buyers. This includes spatial photos and videos that users can record with both Vision Pro and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Deceive internal control Department 17.2 or later.

First impressions of the Vision Pro

Several journalists had the opportunity to try out Vision Pro in preview. They shared their impressions and some pictures of the device, providing a more realistic idea of ​​the experience it will provide. However, early reviews suggest that the Vision Pro may not live up to expectations, with some users experiencing issues after just a few minutes of use. Full reviews will likely arrive late this week or early next week.