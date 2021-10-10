NASA’s newest satellite monitors Earth

The NASA He launched a new satellite, which is Landsat 9, designed for Monitoring the effects of the global climate crisis. The technology inside the satellite will allow us to monitor climate change such as deforestation, melting glaciers, extreme weather events and other symptoms of the crisis we are experiencing.

Satellite that monitors climate change

NASA has launched Landsat 9, a satellite designed to monitor the Earth’s surface in order to track the effects of the climate crisis, and to guide future interventions and policies. The spacecraft was launched into orbit Monday thanks to a rocket Atlas V The United Launch Alliance departed from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It will reach the final orbital altitude 705 kilometers.

The innovative technology inside the Landsat 9 satellite allows scientists to do just that Collecting data that is very difficult to collect Manually, because it is in places that are not easily accessible. For example you will monitor Wildfires in the Alaskan Outback. The satellite can also be used to record hurricanes as well as deforestation in areas such as the Amazon; Melting glaciers, farmland health and urban growth.

Without Landsat, he said, the world would not be aware of large-scale deforestation in the Amazon region of Brazil Inbal Baker Reshef, director of the Agriculture and Food Safety Program at NASA. He said the growing climate change crisis is making Landsat more important than ever Sabrina Chapman, in charge of systems engineering with Northrop Grumman, which designed and built the spacecraft.

Remote sensing program has been going on for 50 years

As the name suggests, this is the ninth and newest version of Landsat that was first launched in 1972. In these nearly fifty years, amazing progress has been made, for example, this satellite is now capable of capturing day and night images in high resolution. Its thermal tracking capabilities are also better, allowing it to monitor temperature changes at the planet’s surface.

Landsat is our longest running remote sensing programme.And I have announced Jeff Musk, a project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland. “Since 1972, it has collected more than 9 million multispectral images of the Earth in coastal regions”.

The new Landsat satellite will join its sister Landsat 8 already in orbit “To continue collecting images from around the world to monitor essential resources, including crops, irrigation water and forests”Musk said.

Landsat 9, which costs approx $900 millionSurveys of important coastal areas will be completed every eight days. It would be 438 miles, 705 kilometres, well above the International Space Station. The satellite has a minimum life of 10 years and will enter the orbit of the Landsat 7 satellite, which will be decommissioned.