October 15, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NASA thinks it can give us a 30-minute warning before a solar storm hits Earth

NASA thinks it can give us a 30-minute warning before a solar storm hits Earth

Karen Hines October 15, 2023 2 min read

This is what scientists from the American Space Agency said: Here are all the details of the new study.

We’ve talked a lot in our articles about the dangers of solar storms. Not surprisingly, a team of NASA scientists has applied artificial intelligence to solar storm data to develop an early warning system that they say could give the planet about 30 minutes of warning before a potentially dangerous solar storm strikes a devastating blow to our planet.

NASA warning of solar storms

This margin of warning is due to the fact that light can travel more quickly than matter expelled from the Sun when these solar storms occur. In some events, such as the one that struck Quebec about 35 years ago, power can even go out for hours. More extreme events, such as the Carrington Event that occurred more than 150 years ago, could cause massive destruction to electrical and communications infrastructure if they occurred today.

Researchers say this new algorithm can predict the intensity and direction of a solar storm In less than a second She is able to develop new expectations every minute. Previous attempts by computers would have taken much longer, almost to the point where it was not possible to give almost no “warning time” before the storm hit land. This work is made possible by FDL, a collaboration between the SETI Institute and Trillium Technologies Inc, in partnership with NASA, Google Cloud and Nvidia, a leader in commercial artificial intelligence.

References: The universe today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Autumn is coming! Everything is falling apart faster than expected among memories of last summer

October 15, 2023 Karen Hines
4 min read

Solar energy in space: not science fiction

October 15, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Growing in space? More than movies, it’s possible with this plant

October 14, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

NASA thinks it can give us a 30-minute warning before a solar storm hits Earth

October 15, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Fraudulent calls on WhatsApp, pay attention to these prefixes: What to do to protect yourself

October 15, 2023 Gerald Bax
3 min read

My friend Noah was kidnapped on a motorcycle at a wild party while I was on vacation in Italy” – Corriere.it

October 15, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Weather News – The first disturbance in Italy in October, situation and forecast for the next few hours « 3B Meteo

October 15, 2023 Noah French